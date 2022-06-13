IMF director to arrive in Barbados on Tuesday | Loop Barbados

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva will be in Barbados from Tuesday, June 14 for a four-day visit.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on Sunday, June 12, during a press conference at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), that this is a first for the Eastern Caribbean.

“This is the first time that a managing director of the IMF will be visiting any country in the eastern or southern Caribbean. I think the only country they would have visited is when Madam [Christine] Lagarde went to Jamaica a couple of years ago [because] as you know they had a programme,” she indicated.

The Barbadian Prime Minister disclosed that during her four-day visit, the IMF managing director will also be meeting with regional Ministers of Finance to establish a clear framework for the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust which was announced in April. The financing facility was established to help low and middle-income countries build resilience to external shocks such as climate change while ensuring sustainable growth.

“You heard me say the World Bank has not been lending but the truth is the World Bank has not met small island developing states (SIDS) where they need to be met in terms of building out access to capital,” Mottley commented.

With Barbados’ four-year programme with the IMF set to expire in September, when questioned on whether the country will be entering another programme, Prime Minister Mottley said that she was open to all possibilities.

“All things are on the table. In this world where interest rates are rising, I’m not ruling out nothing,” she emphasized.

“We live in an uncertain world and we have to make the decision and we’re going to start that conversation with the social partnership from tomorrow. Both on the cost of living and post-BERT [Barbados Economic Recovery Transformation] Programme how do we modify and go forward but in this world where interest rates are rising, I can almost tell you already the cheapest money in town is still there,” the Prime Minister added.