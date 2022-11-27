Imagine Weekend apologises for Bounty Killa no-show Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Bounty Killa’s no show at Friday night’s Iconic by Imagine Weekend left many patrons with a bitter aftertaste.

However, Imagine Weekend promoters have announced that those fans who wish to see the Jamaican dancehall artist on the Kensington Oval stage on Sunday now, will have the opportunity to do so for a discounted fee.

Those who attended Friday night will be able to pay 50 per cent of the original Imagine Live ticket price to see the Man Ah Badman singer on November 27.

“We have a number of solutions available to ICONIC ticket holders, in addition to the 50% discounted Imagine Live ticket option. Please email us at [email protected] – our dedicated service rep is ready to assist you,” Imagine Weekend indicated.

Bounty Killa will now be performing at Imagine Live with headliners Popcaan and Machel Montano.

The promoters of the inaugural Independence weekend celebrations, formally apologised for Bounty’s absence at Iconic, citing that it was because of “circumstances beyond his or our control”.

“We would also like to humbly apologize for the manner in which information was communicated over the past 24 hrs – naturally, we too were also disappointed after exhausting every possible option to find another solution to have Bounty Killa arrive in Barbados in time for ICONIC,” the promoters said.

NewsAmericasNow.com