Imagine a jam-packed weekend ahead of Independence Loop Barbados

Six parties and the promise of endless fun. Imagine Weekend returns this November 24 to 26 with a full weekend of activities and vibes.

After a successful run in its first year, attracting just over 15, 000 patrons on Independence Weekend, the organisers have returned with even a bigger calendar pleasing to all demographics.

During the media launch held at The Virgin Atlantic Lounge at Copacabana on Thursday, October 26, founder and local entertainer, Justin ‘Jus Jay’ King, held that the impressive turnout from visitors in 2022, was reflective of the entertainment sector’s contribution to tourism.

“Over 1,300 tourists attended the event from various source markets which speaks to the impact of the tourism product and the value that entertainment has to add to a destination as Barbados,” Jus Jay said, adding that he expects attending visitors to double this year.

“The influence of Crop Over and its resurgence from COVID can be seen in August’s tourism arrival stats where it moved from 34, 000 in 2022 with a limited Crop Over, to 47, 000 in 2023 with a full Crop Over execution. So, we can see that entertainment is definitely making a resurgence after COVID,” he continued.

The weekend kicks off with a pre-pump fitness session with Spinny on Thursday, November 23. On November 24, the street party, Neon Blocko, which features an eclectic grouping of deejays from the Caribbean and North America. November 25, Imagine takes to the seas with Turnt Golden Rays, a boat ride, and later in the evening, returns to the shore at Twisted in Paradise Beach Party.

The final spurt on November 26 will include We Ting Jouvert, Envy Sunrise and and Imagine Live show.

The Imagine Live show which culminates the weekend of activities will feature Jamaican artistes Valiant, Tommy Lee and Teejay. Additionally, local artistes including the likes of Leapipe and Saddis, Chiief Din and more will be hitting the stage as well.

While acknowledging the success of the party weekend, Jus Jay, revealed future plans to take it beyond just fetes and highlight Barbadian culture.

“All the creators of Imagine Weekend hope that it will expand beyond parties and bring in other elements of authentic Barbadian culture.”

“We basically want to go as far as the imagination can take us. . . . We don’t want to make it seem as though we are just a party weekend even though at the moment we kind of are. In going forward, we have plans to expose and showcase arts, craft and entertainment across the broad spectrum and everything that is Barbadian,” Jus Jay remarked.

Patrons can purchase tickets at imagineweekend.com, TicketLinkz, or select box offices.