‘I’m here’ says Patrice Roberts Loop Barbados

Patrice Roberts is thanking her fans for their overwhelming love and support after the passing of her fiancé, Ricardo Drue.

The Antiguan soca artiste and father of her seven-year-old daughter, died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center in St.John’s Antigua on Tuesday, December 12 after he was found unresponsive.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, December 30, bearing the caption, “I miss you guys, I’m here,” Roberts expressed that it has been a difficult time for her family.

“Hey guys, I just wanna come on here and say thank you for the outpouring love and the support that you have shown me. This has not been a very easy transition, it has been very difficult for my family and I but because of the love and support that you have shown me gives me so much strength, so much hope and I just can’t wait to perform and share every moment with you. I can’t wait to celebrate life with you, I can’t wait to celebrate every performance, every stage with you,” she said.

She revealed that her next performance will be the Strength Of A Woman concert slated for February 7, 2024 in Port Of Spain, Trinidad and hinted that she will soon be on gracing other stages as well.

“But most importantly, I can’t wait to perform at Strength Of A Woman on the 7 of February and you never know where I may end up, you never know what stage you may see me at. Stay tuned. I love you. We are stronger together.”