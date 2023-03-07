Ignatius Byer Primary celebrates African Awareness Day Loop Barbados

As the month of February concluded, schools across the island took the opportunity to culminate African Awareness month with a number of activities.

And on February 21, the Ignatius Byer Primary school in Lowlands, St Lucy celebrated under the theme “Celebrating Our African Heritage” with a focus on select countries along the west coast of the African continent.

The day’s activities commenced with a video presentation prepared by Dr Stefan Walcott about the influence of music on culture. The session, which was conducted by music teacher Hugh Griffith, was highly interactive and the students clamoured to display what they learnt by its conclusion.

The excitement was evident on the faces of the students as they also participated in a number of games on the day. There was a choice of hand, circle or board games from which they could choose. While the older students were taught the rudiments of warri, chess, draughts and dominoes, the younger ones thrillingly took part in coordinated circle games and hand games which emphasized memorization and coordination.

Language Arts Coordinator at the school Keisha Thompson told Loop News that apart from having an enjoyable day, it was also an engaging educational experience for the students.

“It was clear the students had fun today while still being educated about the cultural influences which were derived from the African continent. We are here to guide them, as they don’t always make those connections. The children are always excited to dress up. I think the African expression is a beautiful thing, to see the different hairstyles and dress. Giving them an opportunity to truly express themselves is lovely sight but they also learnt new things through research as each class was assigned a select country from along Africa’s Western coast. The entire experience seemed enjoyed and appreciated by both students and parents alike.”

In addition to the presentations and games, students also participated in a parade of nations and enjoyed a musical exhibition by invited musicians who demonstrated types of music using drums and the penny whistle.

The day concluded with musical and dramatic presentations by classes and groups throughout the school and a fashion showcase where even the parents and ancillary staff got involved in modelling their African garb.