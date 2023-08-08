Iggy Azalea Says Tory Lanez Don’t Deserve 5 Years In Prison For Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Iggy Azalea has responded to fans blasting her after she sent a letter to Judge David Herriford in support of Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing. Iggy and Tory were rumored to be dating prior to him going on trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper, born Daystar Peterson’s sentencing began on Monday (August 7), with the judge mentioning that he received 70 letters from his son, friends and family members, and others who begged for leniency for Lanez.

Tory Lanez is facing 13 years in prison if the judge agrees with the prosecution, but his attorneys have asked the judge to consider Lanez’s many charitable acts and contributions to the community and hand him a three-year sentence coupled with probation and an order to attend a drug rehab program to deal with his alcoholism stemming from childhood trauma and mental illness from the loss of his mother at a young age.

Among those who wrote a letter was Iggy Azalea, who received instant backlash from fans after learning that she had written a letter in support of Lanez.

Lanez and Iggy are friends and rumored love interests, with her telling fans last year that he will be producing her comeback album after announcing she was retiring last year.

In a post and delete on her Twitter account, Iggy tried to do damage control, saying that she was unaware the letter would become public record and that she wants the rapper to get “reasonable punishment”.

Iggy Azalea’s response was nonchalant as she addressed her reasons for giving support to Tory Lanez, who is facing years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The Australian rapper said she has not spoken to Tory in months and was told that her letter would only be for the judge and not for the public space.

“I don’t “support” anyone. The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night,” she tweeted. “I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment.”

She added that she is in support of prison reforms and hopes Tory Lanez will be given a “reasonable punishment.”

She added in another, “I really hate that this is todays discourse online because it’s not really an explosive revelation. Yes: he should be held accountable. No: the charges don’t warrant 5 plus in prison. Most agree with that sentiment because it’s a reasonable take. This is not news worthy.”

In the meantime, fans did not take too kindly to her supporting the man who shot Megan Thee Stallion, then went on to brag about his actions on the internet in a diss track.

“Your career has been on the floor ever since you stopped using that blaccent, Megan is better than you,” one fan said to her in her mentions on Twitter.

Fans also brought up Iggy and Megan going back and forth in 2019 when she claimed that Megan ignored her requests for a feature.

“I kno it wasn’t any hate lol I’m saying you did NOT send records to ME so I never heard the records. It’s a case of miscommunication. Your fans not about to make me internet beef with you about a song I ain’t know about,” Megan had dismissed her back in October 2019.