IDB donates toys, sporting supplies to Ministry Of Youth

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has donated a wide array of toys and sporting supplies to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

The donation demonstrates the bank’s continued commitment to supporting the development and well-being of young people.

The donation was made recently to Minister Charles Griffith, by IDB Country Representative, Viviana Alva Hart, at IDB headquarters, Welches Road, Christ Church.

It included Ring Toss, Jenga, a variety of board games, sporting supplies, such as flags and sports vests, and art supplies.

Minister Griffith expressed his gratitude for the donation.

He stated:

“Any organisation that donates to the development of our young people is welcomed. We are immensely grateful to the Inter-American Development Bank for this generous contribution.”

“We have the Summer Camps Programme that is about to start. We have officers who run programmes at the community level. So, rest assured that all of the donations that you’re making here … will be utilised, and utilised in a way that would benefit and empower our young people.”

Hart highlighted the importance of investing in the youth.

“We are thrilled to donate sports and recreational items to support activities for young people, including camps and other programmes,” she said.

“At the IDB, we recognise the immense importance of youth, as they are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the agents of change today. Supporting youth development is one of our top priorities, and we believe that investing in them is investing in a brighter future for all.”

The donation is part of the IDB’s broader initiative to support social and economic development in the region. It is a leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean.

(GIS).