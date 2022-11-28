ID card centres closing December 10 to reopen January 3 for collection Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The collection of the Trident ID card at all centres will be suspended from Saturday, December 10 to Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Barbados’ Electoral Department (ED) advises persons who have received a call informing them that their card is ready for collection, should do so before December 10. If the collection date has passed but the individual has not yet received a call, he or she should check on the status of the card by calling the department at 536-2343 or 535-4800.

The 13 centres will reopen for ID card collection on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Persons may collect their card from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

However, registration for the Trident ID will continue at the Warrens Office only.

Persons may register online, get the list of collection centres and any additional information at trident.gov.bb.

NewsAmericasNow.com