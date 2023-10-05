ICYMI: WI Women’s captain tops all-rounder rankings, PM praises Sada Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
ICYMI: WI Women’s captain tops all-rounder rankings, PM praises Sada Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Government partnering with nonprofit to build 2 secondary schools

ICYMI: WI Women’s captain tops all-rounder rankings, PM praises Sada

Education transformation is a journey – no overnight fix

Prime Minister Mottley praises Sada’s drive

Flash flood watch issued, BMS warns of gusty winds

PM Mottley congratulates Hayley Matthews on new ranking

Coach Francis believes Sada will make Barbados proud at Paris2024

Hayley Matthews top of World ICC Women’s T20I All-rounder rankings

Weather Report: Lightning off Barbados as tropical wave affects island

ICYMI: 3.6 Earthquake off Barbados, Sada awarded for achievements

Friday Oct 06

30?C
Barbados News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Thursday.

Barbadian Hayley Matthews just celebrated winning the second edition of the Women’s CPL and now on a more personal level she’s once more written her name boldly on history’s page. Read full story here.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is one of the many Barbadians who will be waving the flag for Barbados’ Sada Williams as she journeys for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Read full story here.

Barbadian track star, Sada Williams concluded her 2023 season third in the world rankings for the Women’s 400m, but that certainly is not enough for her and her coach, Paul Francis as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Read full article here.

It has been brought to the attention of the Saint Lucia National Trust, that unauthorised visits are being made to the Maria islands, with garbage and human excrement being left behind. Read full story here.

Related Articles

Sport

October 5, 2023 04:44 PM

Sport

October 5, 2023 03:59 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Loop & Trend Media partner for Small Business Saturday

Barbados News

Government partnering with nonprofit to build 2 secondary schools

Barbados News

ICYMI: WI Women’s captain tops all-rounder rankings, PM praises Sada

More From

Sport

Coach Francis believes Sada will make Barbados proud at Paris2024

Sada Williams “hungry” to be at top of podium

See also

Sport

Hayley Matthews top of World ICC Women’s T20I All-rounder rankings

Career-best batting performance – 132 runs off 64 balls with 20 fours, 5 sixes

Community

Shocked by lump, Lisa seven years cancer free

Husband very supportive throughout cancer fight

Sport

Prime Minister Mottley praises Sada’s drive

PM Mottley has “renewed sense of purpose” after meeting with Sada Williams and coach Paul Francis

Travel

Virgin Atlantic’s new Airbus A330neo soon flying to Barbados

“We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of Virgin Atlantic’s direct service to our island”

Sport

PM Mottley congratulates Hayley Matthews on new ranking

“Barbados’ very own cricketing star”