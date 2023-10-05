ICYMI: WI Women’s captain tops all-rounder rankings, PM praises Sada Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Thursday.

Barbadian Hayley Matthews just celebrated winning the second edition of the Women’s CPL and now on a more personal level she’s once more written her name boldly on history’s page. Read full story here.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is one of the many Barbadians who will be waving the flag for Barbados’ Sada Williams as she journeys for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Read full story here.

Barbadian track star, Sada Williams concluded her 2023 season third in the world rankings for the Women’s 400m, but that certainly is not enough for her and her coach, Paul Francis as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Read full article here.

It has been brought to the attention of the Saint Lucia National Trust, that unauthorised visits are being made to the Maria islands, with garbage and human excrement being left behind. Read full story here.