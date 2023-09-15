ICYMI: Three Houses Spring Act in effect, FentyXPuma back with a twist Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday.

For decades, preventing dengue fever in Honduras has meant teaching people to fear mosquitoes and avoid their bites. Now, Hondurans are being educated about a potentially more effective way to control the disease — and it goes against everything they’ve learned. Read full article here.

The Three Houses Spring (Management and Control) Act, 2023, has passed and commenced now.

This natural resource will now be better cared for so as to prevent its destruction from abuse and or over-usage. Read full article here.

Police have released the identity of the General Worker who received electrical shock injuries that proved fatal. Read full story here.

Rihanna is bringing back the classics in her new partnership with PUMA.

Rihanna and PUMA have a history of launching disruptive fashion takes on sport styles over the course of their relationship together – starting in 2015 with the iconic Creeper. Read full story here.

The Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess M?rtha Louise, will marry her Hollywood partner, the self-professed shaman Durek Verrett, next summer, the couple announced Wednesday. Read full story here.