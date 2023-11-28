ICYMI: Stoute’s passing shocks Bajans Loop Barbados

·5 min read
ICYMI: Stoute's passing shocks Bajans
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Harbour Master made a tough call in the name of safety

Loop News

November 27, 2023 11:05 AM ET

Here is a recap of the headlines in the news over the weekend.

1. Harbour Master cruises postponed 

Northerly swells and choppy seas led to the management of MV Harbour Master postponing all cruises out of an abundance of caution. 

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/cruises-postponed-weekend

2. Botanical Gardens amphitheatre to be named after Richard Stoute

The legacy of Richard Stoute will live on. This promise comes from the Mia Mottley-led Administration as the disclosed that the amphitheatre in the National Botanical Gardens will be named in his honour.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/botanical-gardens-amphitheatre-be-named-after-richard-stoutehttps://barbados.loopnews.com/content/botanical-gardens-amphitheatre-be-named-after-richard-stoute

3. Entertainment ‘godfather’ Richard Stoute passes

Hours after government announced the naming of the National Botanical Gardens amphitheatre for him, Richard ‘Dick’ Stoute has died at the age of 77 years.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/entertainment-godfather-richard-stoute-passes

4. Entertainers woke up and reminisced

Tributes for Richard Stoute have started to flow in since his passing was announced on Sunday morning, November 26, 2023.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/entertainment-fraternity-mourning-after-passing-richard-stoutehttps://barbados.loopnews.com/content/entertainment-fraternity-mourning-after-passing-richard-stoute

