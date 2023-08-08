ICYMI: Quan wins Road March, Police investigating Black Rock shooting Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Monday:

A woman was injured during a shooting along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael at today’s Grand Kadooment jump.

Police report the shooting incident occurred around 6:15 pm. Read full article here.

In his 2018 hit, soca monarch Mikey had every corner of Barbados echoing “Feting Family”.

Be it strangers, friends or actual blood relatives, once you were in a fete enjoying the sweet sounds of soca, we were family.

Five years later, Katrina Sam-Prescott has made Crop Over a family affair. The 50-year-old Barbadian who lives in Beijing, China flew over 20 hours to her homeland for the sweet festival of the year. Read full story here.

Quan De Artist has won the 2023 Tune of the Crop title.

The Road March winner takes the crown with 11 plays at judging points. His popular and beloved track is called ‘Waistline’.

This is Quan De Artist’s first road march win. Read full story here.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants an incident-free end to the sweetest summer festival – Crop Over 2023.

She told patrons at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Soca 4.0 event held at the National Botanical Gardens that she is pleased with the behaviour of locals and visitors throughout the season bar one event in the beginning which did not mar the season nor set the tone. Read full article here.

DJ Private Ryan may have missed Crop Over 2022, but he did not let that happen again this year as he not only popped up in a few Crop Over fetes, but he is on the road with Krave the Band for Grand Kadooment.

Loop caught up with the Trini disc jock and event producer on the side of the road in Warrens before the jump got truly underway and he was already enjoying himself. Read full story here.