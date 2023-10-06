ICYMI: NIFCA celebrates 50 years, DLP calls for independent probe Loop Barbados

DLP wants ‘national mystery’ cellphone case solved

Barbados’ Sada Williams ready to go for gold with Sagicor

NIFCA celebrates 50th anniversary on full return

Sagicor partners with track star Sada Williams

5 SJPI students first recipients of Timothy E Gittens Scholarship

Government partnering with nonprofit to build 2 secondary schools

ICYMI: WI Women’s captain tops all-rounder rankings, PM praises Sada

Education transformation is a journey – no overnight fix

Prime Minister Mottley praises Sada’s drive

Sada Williams lands ambassador deal with Sagicor

4 hrs ago

The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is poised for a full return after three years.

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Friday.

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is supporting calls for an independent body to investigate alleged breaches of suspects’ rights during in-custody investigations. Read the full article here.

Sagicor has stepped up to support Barbadian track star Sada Williams on her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Read full article here.

During the 2023 World Championships this summer, Barbadian track star Sada Williams famously said “let’s get this money!”. It’s now a full circle moment as the double bronze medallist was named as a brand ambassador for Sagicor Barbados. Read full story here.

After a two year pandemic-induced hiatus, and an abridged staging in 2022, The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is back in full swing for its golden anniversary. Full story here.

The Gittens Family Charitable Gift Fund and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) have announced the first awardees of the Timothy Gittens Scholarship. Read full story here.

