ICYMI: NIFCA celebrates 50 years, DLP calls for independent probe Loop Barbados

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is supporting calls for an independent body to investigate alleged breaches of suspects’ rights during in-custody investigations. Read the full article here.

During the 2023 World Championships this summer, Barbadian track star Sada Williams famously said “let’s get this money!”. It’s now a full circle moment as the double bronze medallist was named as a brand ambassador for Sagicor Barbados. Read full story here.

After a two year pandemic-induced hiatus, and an abridged staging in 2022, The National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is back in full swing for its golden anniversary. Full story here.

The Gittens Family Charitable Gift Fund and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) have announced the first awardees of the Timothy Gittens Scholarship. Read full story here.