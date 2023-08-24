ICYMI: New drug raises concerns, Williams wins bronze at Worlds Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams wants Barbadians to be on guard against a new synthetic drug on the market locally, where plant matter is being laced with two detected Synthetic Cannabinoids (SCs), which could prove deadly for users or second-hand inhalers. Read full article here.

Barbados is celebrating today as the country’s pride and joy – Sada Williams – has copped another medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Read full story here.

Hundreds of abandoned dogs being cared for by Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary will be shortly bound for Canada on board a sponsored MJet flight helping to fulfil Canadian demand for loveable house pets. Read full article here.

Dr. Paul Anton Best has taken up a new temporary assignment with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as an Advisor for Health Systems and Services. Read full story here.

It’s the smallest in Central America, but Belize’s shrimp farming operation is vital to Belizeans nonetheless, bringing with it much-needed foreign exchange, employment opportunities to the country’s poorest region in Southern Belize where the farms are concentrated, and enhanced food security. Read full article here.