ICYMI: New drug raises concerns, Williams wins bronze at Worlds Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
ICYMI: New drug raises concerns, Williams wins bronze at Worlds Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

PM Mottley recommends GPS tracking for Transport Board fleet

Digicel Business Talks: Navigating the Cybernetic Jungle

Some improvement in regional pass rate for CSEC Mathematics

Flash flood watch for northern and central parts of Barbados

#BudapestQuest: Sada Williams happy to be on world podium again

ICYMI: New drug raises concerns, Williams wins bronze at Worlds

Police investigating shooting death near Dover Beach

New SC drugs ‘herbal incense’ call for a whole of society intervention

Minister Abrahams warns Bajans to heed new drug warning

Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships

Thursday Aug 24

27?C
Barbados News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

(FILE) Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams warns against a new synthetic drug on the streets of Barbados.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams wants Barbadians to be on guard against a new synthetic drug on the market locally, where plant matter is being laced with two detected Synthetic Cannabinoids (SCs), which could prove deadly for users or second-hand inhalers. Read full article here.

Barbados is celebrating today as the country’s pride and joy – Sada Williams – has copped another medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Read full story here.

Hundreds of abandoned dogs being cared for by Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary will be shortly bound for Canada on board a sponsored MJet flight helping to fulfil Canadian demand for loveable house pets. Read full article here.

Dr. Paul Anton Best has taken up a new temporary assignment with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) as an Advisor for Health Systems and Services. Read full story here.

It’s the smallest in Central America, but Belize’s shrimp farming operation is vital to Belizeans nonetheless, bringing with it much-needed foreign exchange, employment opportunities to the country’s poorest region in Southern Belize where the farms are concentrated, and enhanced food security. Read full article here.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

CXC staggers release of exam results

Community

PM Mottley recommends GPS tracking for Transport Board fleet

Business

Digicel Business Talks: Navigating the Cybernetic Jungle

More From

Barbados News

Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the Women’s 400m in Budapest

Sport

See also

#BudapestQuest: Sada Williams happy to be on world podium again

Barbados’ Sada Williams hopes for another medal at Paris2024

Community

Up to 250 dogs to find new homes in Canada

The dogs will leave Barbados in mid-October

World News

India lands spacecraft near the moon’s south pole

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water

Community

Jayden graduates Upper 6th at 16, has no regrets about starting at 9

The Harrison College student is set to attend Loughborough University London next

Barbados News

Police investigating shooting death near Dover Beach

Witness appeals issued