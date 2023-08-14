ICYMI: National Honours nominations open, Sports takes centre stage Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Monday:

Liaison for the Barbados Turf Club, Mohommed Mohamad, is very happy that the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has put its support behind horseracing and in a very tangible way.

Orchestrating the Visit Barbados Derby for Emancipation Day, Mohamad told Loop that it was great to see that the BTMI followed through on its word after having visited the Garrison Savannah previously. Read full article here.

Barbadians are invited to submit nominations for the 2023 National Independence Honours to the National Honours and Decorations Advisory Council.

Nominees should be outstanding in sport, science, the arts, culture and civic or other areas, or have provided meritorious service in the military or protective services. Section 9(2) of the Barbados National Honours and Decorations Act 2021 states that “a person other than a citizen of Barbados is eligible to be appointed as an honorary member of the Order”. Read full story here.

Sports in Barbados and the nation’s athletes will take centre stage on Friday, August 18, at the Wildey Gymnasium at 6pm.

Barbadians are being called upon to bring their ideas, recommendations and solutions to the Town Hall Meeting being organised on the National Sports Policy. Read full article here.

The St Philip Polyclinic will be fixed.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr The Most Honourable Kenneth George has given the assurance that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has committed to work diligently to address the environmental health matters that have affected staff at the polyclinic. Read full story here.