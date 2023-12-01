ICYMI: Nation builders celebrated, new citizens welcomed Loop Barbados

Here are the top stories from Thursday, November 30, 2023.

1. MP hopes for St George to become a business hub

The hope of the Member of Parliament for St George North Toni Moore is to see more businesses opening up and expanding in the parish, especially after Rubis Caribbean invested millions to modernize their station.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/mp-hopes-st-george-become-business-hub

2. 2023 National Honourees for Independence Day named

Awards were given to numerous deserving Bajans and two non-nationals during the 57th anniversary of Independence ceremony and parade held at the Usain Bolt Complex for the first time ever.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/2023-national-honourees-independence-day-named

3. Williams wins 2023 Pearson Jordan Memorial Road Race

In the fiercely competitive 5K road race, Rick Williams finished in first place, crossing the finish line in an impressive 16.34.7 minutes, closely trailed by Shamel Maynard and Matthew Clarke respectively.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/williams-wins-2023-pearson-jordan-memorial-road-race

4. Truce in Israel-Hamas war extended by a day

The announcement followed a last-minute standoff earlier Thursday, with Hamas saying Israel had rejected a proposed list that included seven living captives and the remains of three who the group said were killed in previous Israeli airstrikes. Israel later said Hamas submitted an improved list, paving the way for the extension.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/truce-israel-hamas-war-extended-day-2

5. 4 Independence Day babies before midday

At 11:45am, Nursing Officer Best told Loop News, there have been two baby boys and two baby girls born so far.

Baby number one, a male, was born at 6:18am.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/4-independence-day-babies-midday