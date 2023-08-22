ICYMI: Meteorologists monitoring 3 systems, Jayden off to uni at 16 Loop Barbados

·7 min read
ICYMI: Meteorologists monitoring 3 systems, Jayden off to uni at 16
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
ICYMI: Meteorologists monitoring 3 systems, Jayden off to uni at 16

Jayden graduates Upper 6th at 16, has no regrets about starting at 9

Barbados News

American Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100-m at World Championships

Loop News

12 hrs ago

(FILE)

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Monday:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, on Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and on Tropical Storm Emily, located a little over 1100 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Read full article here.

In the two-week period of August 5 to August 18, eight persons died as a result of COVID-19.

The dashboard was distributed today, August 21, by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

In Barbados, of the 781 tests conducted, 276 results returned positive. This yields a positivity rate of 35.34. Read full article here.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was denied a sixth 100-metre title as she was beaten into third place in a star-studded final that was won by the American Sha’Carri Richardson in a stunning 10.65 seconds in a major upstaging of the Jamaicans. Read full story here.

Unlike others who usually graduate Upper 6th at the age of 18, Jayden Greenidge is ready to start his next chapter academically at Loughborough University London having graduated at 16 years old. Read full story here.

