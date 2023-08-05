ICYMI: iWeb four-time monarch, Thousands to hit streets Kadooment Day Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Saturday:

Ian ‘iWeb’ Webster used his ‘Brain’ to win his fourth Pic-o-de Crop crown.

The songwriter and seasoned performer showed he is not the one to be played with yet again. A web full of stinging lyrics caught any and every one in his path especially the Ram.

iWeb was the standout performer in the first-half of the show changing keys and arrangement as well as costumes. When he finally transformed into Anansi the spider in the final seconds of his song, the tangled web he had woven had seemingly set his fate to be named the new monarch by night-end. Read full story here.

The “sweetest summer festival” Crop Over is on the last lap and will climax in a spectacle with Grand Kadooment Day on Monday.

Then the streets will overflow with a sea of rich colours and striking costumes, backed by the sweet sounds of soca, when an estimated 12,000 masqueraders are expected to take the jump which departs from Warrens, St Michael and culminates on the Mighty Grynner Highway. Read full article here

Brain Freeze has won DJ, producer Justin ‘Jus Jay’ King and artiste Osvaldo ‘LeadPipe’ Reid $15,000 and bragging rights once more as they were crowned the 2023 People’s Monarch again.

The pair had 15,000 reasons to smile before, when they worked together on ‘Sometime’ back in 2019 and copped the same title. Read full story here.

The National Botanical Gardens Amphitheatre was fit-for-purpose for Pic-o-de Crop Finals night but in a few more weeks, the space will continue to evolve to be one of the best venues for any entertainment event in the future.

“It is not quite completed but it is almost near completion and it’s going to have everything that is required for you to produce an event.” Read full article here.

The Mighty Grynner Highway will take the spotlight this weekend as the popular Bridgetown Market shifts to the iconic coastal roadway on August 5 to 7.

Following the successful staging of the Crop Over Festival, Bridgetown Market Pop-Upin historic Bridgetown on July 29, residents and visitors to the island can enjoy more authentic Barbadian culinary fare, craft, art, clothing and apparel, soft furnishings, leather goods, jewellery, spa products and more, all produced by local creatives and artisans. Read full story here.