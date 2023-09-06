ICYMI: Irish legend proud of Royals daughter, Hurricane likely to form Loop Barbados

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Parents, students told: Get to know PSV operators before school starts

Missing man, Greaves, last seen by girlfriend

18-year-old wanted by police for serious criminal matters

Garrison and Parkinson Old Scholars advance to playoffs with victories

Smoking habits hurting health insurance applicants

BFA names men’s squad for Concacaf Nations League

All Out on Loop: 10am game gave children a chance to see their idols

All out on Loop: What does CPL mean to you?

Tropical Depression 13 likely to become a hurricane by end of week

Barbados News

More young people smoking, insurance agencies raise concerns

Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Tuesday.

Former cricketer Alan Lewis surprised his daughter Barbados Royals player Gaby Lewis by showing up in Barbados for the first-leg of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) games at Kensington Oval. Read full story here.

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their first win of the 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday. Read full story here.

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of the recently upgraded Tropical Depression 13 located near 12.5N 40.2W. Read full article here.

Barbados Football Association (BFA) has named the 23-man squad to compete in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League.

The senior men’s national team will face Montserrat and Nicaragua on September 8 and 11 respectively. Read full article here.

More health insurance applicants are facing a major hurdle due to their smoking habits.

A Barbadian insurance executive has raised alarm regarding the number of young smokers applying for health insurance. Read full article here.

Tropical Depression 13 likely to become a hurricane by end of week

BMS says temperatures are expected to spike from Friday

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Lee forms, expected to become dangerous hurricane

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) says interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Lee.
The system is located about 1,315 miles (2,115 km) East

CPL

Amazon Warriors claim first victory at Women’s CPL 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their first win of the 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday.

CPL

Dad Alan Lewis surprises Royals daughter Gaby in Barbados

“I didn’t have the horns but I was really excited. It was brilliant”

Barbados News

18-year-old wanted by police for serious criminal matters

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal considered armed and dangerous

Sport

Garrison and Parkinson Old Scholars advance to playoffs with victories

Zone 1 leaders Garrison Secondary School Old Scholars and Zone 2 table-toppers Parkinson Memorial Old Scholars move onto Bragging Rights 1/4 finals