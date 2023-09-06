ICYMI: Irish legend proud of Royals daughter, Hurricane likely to form Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Tuesday.

Former cricketer Alan Lewis surprised his daughter Barbados Royals player Gaby Lewis by showing up in Barbados for the first-leg of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) games at Kensington Oval. Read full story here.

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured their first win of the 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) by defeating Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday. Read full story here.

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of the recently upgraded Tropical Depression 13 located near 12.5N 40.2W. Read full article here.

Barbados Football Association (BFA) has named the 23-man squad to compete in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League.

The senior men’s national team will face Montserrat and Nicaragua on September 8 and 11 respectively. Read full article here.

More health insurance applicants are facing a major hurdle due to their smoking habits.

A Barbadian insurance executive has raised alarm regarding the number of young smokers applying for health insurance. Read full article here.