ICYMI: Head boy gets perfect score in Maths, NIS to invest overseas Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday:

The Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) has given the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) permission to acquire US$40 million – BBD $80 million – to invest internationally, to boost its portfolio diversification in overseas markets.

NIS indicated in a media release that this amount will be invested on a phased basis. The institution currently holds 80 per cent of its investments locally.

With a subsection of the country's children struggling with Mathematics and English, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is calling on parents to share the education process with teachers.

Veteran masquerader Betty West has copped the coveted Best Festival Designer – The Robert Weekes Award in this year’s Grand Kadooment. Her band “Soca in de Mas” also copped Large Band of the Year – Heritage.

Read full story here.

The St Gabriel’s School has once again produced one of the top students in the islands Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

Showing their consistency and by this time dominance amongst the top student performers annually, for 2023, the school can boast of having the top boy on their roll.

Shamari Latchman may have been shocked to see that he earned a raw score of 100 in Mathematics on the 2023 Barbados Sceondary Schools' Entrance Exam, or 11-Plus, but he was confident that his Composition would earn him an A.