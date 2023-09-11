ICYMI: Goodbye to QC, Hello Tap & Go Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines over the weekend:

Since the death of Royal monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and the ascension of King Charles to the throne, there has been some confusion surrounding the use of the titles – Queens Counsel and Kings Counsel. See full story here.

The first event was recorded at 2:13am and was 3.5 in magnitude. This was followed by the next event at 7:34am. The second earthquake in a five-hour time span off Trinidad and Tobago was a 5.1 magnitude event that shook the twin republic as well as the neighbouring Grenada. See full story here.

In 2012, Cummings-Lewis was one of the 10 teachers who received a National Distinguished Teacher Award at Royal Fidelity Merchant Bank and Trust (Barbados Ltd) Awards Ceremony at Hilton Barbados. See full story here.

In addition to the new single, Buju entertained the Caribbean crowd with evergreen faves such as “Champion” “Wanna be Loved”, “Untold Stories” and “Psalm 23”.

He dedicated the song “Sleepless Nights” to a fan who requested it on the occasion of his anniversary. See full story here.

Thousands of spectators departed in disappointment when the ball went beyond Barbadian custodian Liam Brathwaite in the 98th minute. See the full story here.

Endorsing the proposal, Youth Minister Griffith stated: “I’m not one that believes that there’s all negative on the blocks, and so I’m not going to run away from it, because I want them to know that this is specifically coming to help them.” See full story here.

The Transport Board, which is about to launch a “cashless system” for commuters who travel on its buses, will begin with persons 65 years and older, who, once they have “pinned” their Trident ID cards, will merely tap on the card reader as they enter a bus — then take a seat. See full story here.