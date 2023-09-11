ICYMI: Fear not, Barbados not blind without weather radar Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Monday:

Hurricane Lee generates big swells along northern Caribbean

The storm is not expected to make landfall this week, although forecasters said those in New England and nearby areas should keep a close eye on Lee, whose future path is uncertain. It was located some 340 miles (545 kilometres) north of the northern Leeward Islands. See full story here.

Captain Matthews leads Royals to WCPL title

After topping the group stage with two wins over the Warriors and one win and one loss over previous winners Trinbago Knight Riders, the Royals claimed the second-ever WCPL title at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. See full story here.

Lucian students in Morocco safe following devastating earthquake

In the wake of the devastating earthquake, St Lucia’s Minister Shawn Edward received reassuring reports from the Human Resources Unit, which maintains direct oversight and serves as a crucial link between international students and the Ministry of Education. The reports indicate that Saint Lucian students in Morocco are safe and accounted for. See full story here.

Barbados Meteorological Services radar is back online

With some persons fearful about the radar and satellite imagery not functioning over the weekend, during this Atlantic Hurricane Season, when asked about the impact of the radar and satellite imagery being offline from Saturday, Murray assured, that “there were alternative ways of getting updates.” See full story here.