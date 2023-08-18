ICYMI: Elderly NCD concern, Water outages in parts of Christ Church Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Thursday:

The Welfare Department will always have the well-being of its clients on the front burner.

To this end, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey is denying claims in other sections of the media, that the Department has “cut off” four women and their families, leaving them homeless. Read full article here.

Low levels at three of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) reservoirs in St Michael are impacting service to numerous customers today, Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The resulting water outages and low pressure are causing woes for persons in some areas along Highway 7 between Hastings and Carter’s Gap in Christ Church as well as surrounding districts. Read full story here.

American Airlines (AA) has announced a further expansion to its winter service to the Caribbean and Latin America from Miami International Airport (MIA), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). Read full article here.

One Minister wants Barbadians to live healthier not just longer.

Although Barbados has a high population of centenarians, the reality is that the quality of life amongst the elderly is depreciating due to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Read full story here.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in North Caribbean waters off St Kitts and Nevis today, Thursday, August 17, 2023. Read full article here.