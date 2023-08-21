ICYMI: DLP d?j? vu, Jones out, Sada through, Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines over the weekend:

Running in Heat 3 this morning, Sunday, August 20, 2023, she won in a time of 50.78.

Her Heat was one of the slower races, with the fastest finish being Heat 6. Read full story here.

Winning by almost 200 votes more than his closest competitor, his final tally was 422. Once again, Yearwood beat the opposition including two political stalwarts. Read full story here.

A graduate of St Cyprian’s Boys School, he is one of the 14 boys from his class of 28 to pass for HC.

Chatting with Loop after his football camp at Kickstart, he said he was elated to achieve the grades to get him to his first choice school. Tayari “studied hard” and amassed 94 in Mathematics and 86 in English. Read full story here.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jones is the national record holder in Barbados with a time of 44.43, which he posted in 2022.

Also running in the men’s 400m Heats was DeSean Boyce who got a DNF. Boyce was in Heat 5 which was ultimately one by Antonio Watson of Jamaica. Read full story here.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told media that around 8:55 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023, the victim was reported to have received a gunshot injury whilst riding his bicycle along 1st Avenue Taylor’s Gap, Hindsbury Road, St Michael. Read full story here.

Not new to this role, Harrison intended to run a tight ship for elections at the George Street headquarters from Friday evening through to this afternoon.

He told Loop News, he gives his assurance that the process will be done in “fairness, honesty and transparency”. Read full story here.

The caller reportedly stated there was a man on the ground at Foster Hall, St Joseph and he looked as if he had gunshot injuries.

Inniss reported, “Police made an immediate response to the area and confirmed there was an injured 33-year-old man.” Read full story here.