ICYMI: CPL 2023 kicks off, HIV Commission to focus on NCDs Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday:

The vibrant Caribbean Premier League has made its return to Saint Lucia for an exhilarating 2023 tournament.

With intense competition on the horizon, CPL CEO Pete Russell is eagerly anticipating a solid turnout. He highlighted the unforgettable experience of last year’s CPL games in Saint Lucia. Read full article here.

The significance of the church and its contribution to Barbadian society was underscored this weekend.

While in attendance at a Gospel Calypso showcase hosted by the St Matthew Anglican Church on Sunday, August 13, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with the responsibility for Culture, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight appealed to those present to recognise the connection between the church and the island’s cultural heritage. Read full story here.

Two Barbadians have copped the prestigious Fulbright scholarship to pursue master’s degrees in the United States.

The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States announced that Krystal Delaney and Christopher Brathwaite are the 2023 recipients of the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship. Read full article here.

The HIV/AIDS Commission might soon be rebranded as the NCDs (non-communicable diseases) Commission, says the Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

Minister Kirk Humphrey made the disclosure on Wednesday at the media launch of The Healthy Living Expo, held at the Roebuck Street, Bridgetown headquarters of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados (ICBL). Read full story here.

Survivors of deadly wildfires on Maui contended with intermittent power and unreliable cell service as they sought help rebuilding their lives. Teams of people, meanwhile, laboured to find the dead and identify them. Read full article here.