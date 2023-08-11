ICYMI: BTMI ends contract with Thraenhart, More storms predicted Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Thursday:

Dr Jens Thraenhart is no longer the chief executive officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

In a media release on Thursday, BTMI Board of Directors announced that they mutually decided to part ways with the former CEO effective July 14. Read full article here.

Half of the St Cyprian’s Preparatory Boys’ School students who wrote the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Exam (BSSEE), also known as the 11-Plus, are heading off to the island’s top school – Harrison College. Read full story here.

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) kicks off on August 16, the Barbados Royals will be sporting a brand-new playing kit for the 2023 season.

This year, the front and back of the men’s jersey sees a transition to pink in a bid to incorporate the colour representative of franchise owners, Royal Sports Group. It is also symbolic of the franchise’s support to upskill employed women. Read full article here.

Barbadian dancehall artiste Chiief Dinn has 9,000 reasons to try to bring another soca hook for 2024, after an exceptional Crop Over season this year.

And with a smirk, he has confirmed to Loop that he will be back in studio to cook up more soca in the future. Read full story here.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has increased its prediction for the ongoing 2023 Atlantic hurricane season from a near-normal level of activity to an above-normal level of activity. Read full article here.