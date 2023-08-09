ICYMI: Boy Scouts evacuated, 11-Plus Maths concerns Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Tuesday:

The girls dominated this year’s Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE), famously known as the Common Entrance or 11-Plus.

The top ten overall students featured nine females and one male.

Top Girl went to Anata Sealy of the People’s Cathedral, who scored 99 per cent in English, 99 per cent in Mathematics and an A in Composition, with a total score of 241.37. She will be going to Queen’s College. Read full story here.

It’s results day for the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), commonly known as the 11-Plus or Common Entrance Exam.

As over 3,200 students anxiously await their results, with hundreds already knowing their placements, here’s how you can get your child or ward’s results. Read full article here.

Brent Lashley has gotten his heart’s desire and blown his parents away at the same time. The St Cyprian’s student-athlete is off to his first choice The St Michael School come September 19, 2023.

With a quiet “Yesssss” and an air punch, Brent celebrated his results when he finally read the slip and saw his assigned school. Read full story here.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is working towards addressing the learning gaps amongst the nation’s children.

This comes as Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Examinations, Glyne Price revealed that 700 children scored less than 30 per cent in Mathematics. He also added that just shy of 400 students received below that percentage in English in the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE). Read the full story here.

Carrying huge backpacks and water bottles, tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centres, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm. Read full article here.