ICYMI: Barbados has best salaries, Problem Child rocks Envy Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
ICYMI: Barbados has best salaries, Problem Child rocks Envy Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BMS says no tsunami threat from earthquake

5.5 Earthquake shakes Barbados

New US Ambassador to Barbados names his Top 4 priorities

Weather Report – Brief light isolated showers predicted

ICYMI: Barbados has best salaries, Problem Child rocks Envy

Barbados Met Office raises awareness about above-normal sea swells

Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the Caribbean

ICYMI: Stoute’s passing shocks Bajans

Richard Stoute made an ‘enormous’ contribution and ‘will be missed’

Entertainment fraternity in mourning after passing of Richard Stoute

Tuesday Nov 28

29°C
Barbados News

Here’s what you missed

Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is a recap of stories from Monday, November 28, 2023.

1. Barbados Met Office raises awareness about above-normal sea swells

The Met Office was advising small craft operators and sea bathers along western and northwestern coastlines should exercise caution for the above-normal sea swells.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/barbados-met-office-raises-awareness-about-above-normal-sea-swells

2. Richard Stoute made an ‘enormous’ contribution and ‘will be missed’

The DLP statement said:

“His contribution to Barbadian entertainment was enormous and he will forever be missed.

“Anyone who has become a household name in local entertainment within the past forty years would have had some kind of connection to him and his Teen Talent Competition.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/richard-stoute-made-enormous-contribution-and-will-be-missed

3. Problem Child apologises, tells Bajans ‘Love you… I’ll be back soon’

“I travelled all around the world singing this song and de people dem do not know it word for word. So I told them when I come to Barbados, thank you very much to Barbados by the way for bussing this song, right, can I be a Bajan for today please? Somebody say ‘yes’.”

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/problem-child-apologises-tells-bajans-love-you-ill-be-back-soon-684629

4. Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Salary Survey Report: PayPulse 2023 conducted by the Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP) said 53.3 per cent of jobs surveyed in Barbados surpassed market value.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/barbados-claims-top-spot-salaries-cbean-jamaica-ranks-3rd-1

2. 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

BMS says no tsunami threat from earthquake

Barbados News

5.5 Earthquake shakes Barbados

See also

World News

Elevator drops 650 feet at platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11

More From

Business

Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda claimed the second spot with 16.7 per cent

Barbados News

ICYMI: Stoute’s passing shocks Bajans

Harbour Master made a tough call in the name of safety

Barbados News

Barbados Met Office raises awareness about above-normal sea swells

Small craft operators warned

Barbados News

Entertainment fraternity in mourning after passing of Richard Stoute

Some argue Stoute should have been knighted for his contributions to music and entertainment in Barbados