ICYMI: Barbados has best salaries, Problem Child rocks Envy Loop Barbados

Here is a recap of stories from Monday, November 28, 2023.

1. Barbados Met Office raises awareness about above-normal sea swells

The Met Office was advising small craft operators and sea bathers along western and northwestern coastlines should exercise caution for the above-normal sea swells.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/barbados-met-office-raises-awareness-about-above-normal-sea-swells

2. Richard Stoute made an ‘enormous’ contribution and ‘will be missed’

The DLP statement said:

“His contribution to Barbadian entertainment was enormous and he will forever be missed.

“Anyone who has become a household name in local entertainment within the past forty years would have had some kind of connection to him and his Teen Talent Competition.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/richard-stoute-made-enormous-contribution-and-will-be-missed

3. Problem Child apologises, tells Bajans ‘Love you… I’ll be back soon’

“I travelled all around the world singing this song and de people dem do not know it word for word. So I told them when I come to Barbados, thank you very much to Barbados by the way for bussing this song, right, can I be a Bajan for today please? Somebody say ‘yes’.”

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/problem-child-apologises-tells-bajans-love-you-ill-be-back-soon-684629

4. Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Salary Survey Report: PayPulse 2023 conducted by the Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP) said 53.3 per cent of jobs surveyed in Barbados surpassed market value.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/barbados-claims-top-spot-salaries-cbean-jamaica-ranks-3rd-1

