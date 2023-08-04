ICYMI: Barbados getting a Global Campus, Peace Programme crucial Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Thursday:

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Charlie Browne, noted that 122 players were registered this year, 92 men and 30 women.

Browne said that the winners of the men’s and women’s finals, which will be played on Sunday, October 15, will each be awarded a prize of BBD $20,000, and the total prize money for the tournament stands at BBD $124,000. Read full story here.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, “the tremendous legacy of the Open Campus and the role it has for the future can only be secured in the context of fundamental restructuring and reengineering.”

Within that context, one major initiative to emerge from the new Global Campus, is a for-profit entrepreneurial income-generating Business School which will be named the International School for Development Justice (ISDJ). Read full story here.

“We are not just battling crime for the sake of crime, because crime is a negative scourge on the society. We are battling for the survival of this nation. Understand that crime affects everyone, … at the micro level – at your home, or at the macro level – at the economy and treasury of this country.” Read full story here.

The promoter of Splash, Natalie Abrahams, said she, nor her team were worried about the weather. They are confident in their durability to withstand the summer showers.

“The little rain we had during the party was no match for the food, the drinks, the performers, the deejays and the vibes Splash is known for.” Read full story here.

The prayers of soca lovers were answered. Though heavy showers seemed set to dampen the staging of the 2023 edition of Soca On De Hill, this was not to be the case. Humid conditions prevailed and thousands flocked to the highly anticipated soca party at the Farley Hill National Park for the action-packed production. Read full story here.