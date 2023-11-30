ICYMI: Barbadian Family monument unveiled, Digicel appoints new Chair Loop Barbados

Here is a recap of stories from Wednesday, November 29.

As Barbados charts its future, strengthening the community and rebuilding family structures must take precedence says Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. Read full article here.

Mental health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, yet societal stigmas often discourage open discussions, particularly among men. It is essential to recognize that mental health challenges do not discriminate based on gender. Men, like women, can experience a range of mental health issues, but societal expectations and stereotypes may lead them to hide their struggles. Read story here.

free shuttle service is being provided for members of the public who will require transportation to the Usain Bolt Sports Complex for the 2023 Independence Day Parade. Read full story here.

Digital operator Digicel, the leading digital provider in 25 markets across the Caribbean and Central America, has announced the appointment of Rajeev Suri as Chairman Designate of Digicel Group. Read full article here.