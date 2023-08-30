ICYMI: Bajan striker lands $1.7 million deal, Florida preps for Idalia Loop Barbados

ICYMI: Bajan striker lands $1.7 million deal, Florida preps for Idalia
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Tuesday.

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surge and dangerous winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain. Read full article here.

Tanella Rozonda Marie Alleyne passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Tanella’s family and friends were rocked by the news of her passing two weeks ago and they turned up in their numbers to bid her a final farewell. Read full story here.

Barbadian footballer Thierry Gale is moving to SK Rapid Wien in Austria.

Gale, one of the island’s best natural talents, signed a four-year deal at Austria’s most successful club to play in the Austrian Football Bundesliga until 2027 for a Barbadian record transfer fee of EUR700,000 plus EUR 100,000 in add ons (BBD $1.7 million). Read full article here.

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) will hold its Annual General Assembly at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Needham’s Point, St Michael, on Thursday, September 14. The highlight of the meeting will be the election of new or returning officers to the Board. Read full story here.

Summa Fest 2023 was an hour and 15 minutes over schedule, but the thrill and excitement of seeing ‘Rozay’ or the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Belaire live and up close made up for the show’s hiccups. Read full article here.

