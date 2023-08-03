ICYMI: Bajan rugby squad Olympic ready, Reggae Girlz knock out Brazil Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday:

The Barbados Rugby Football Union has announced the 16-man squad representing the country for a place in the 2024 Olympic Games Rugby Sevens.

The team will be co-captained by Sean Ward and Enrique Oxley. It will be a family affair as the John brothers – Simeon, Simroy and Simon – and their cousin – Jaden Howell – are once again part of the squad. Read full article here.

Mcpherson Lee Anderson DaCosta Mayers has been remanded to Dodds Prison.

The 46-year-old of Mount Hillaby, St Andrew was charged with aggravated burglary at Bridgetown Duty Free on July 19, 2023. Read full story here.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has appointed Professor C Justin Robinson as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of its Five Islands Campus, located in Antigua and Barbuda and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning. Read more here.

Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

After conceding 12 goals in their Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, the Reggae Girlz shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to book an improbable place in the tournament’s knockout stage. Read full story here.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister’s office said they both have signed a legal separation agreement. Read full story here.