ICYMI: Bajan horse trainer dies, CARICOM gets an F on handling Haiti Loop Barbados

BWU Communications and Information Manager Cheyne Jones has said:

"We strongly condemn any attempt to associate the BWU with actions that we have not sanctioned, and we urge all concerned parties to dismiss these erroneous and misleading associations."

According to the Barbados Turf Club Liason Mohommed Mohamad, “He [Ryan Moseley] was a past president of the Turf Club, a trainer, a breeder, an owner, a horseracing enthusiast, just everything around here.”

Moseley passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the age of 67 years old.

General Secretary for the Movement, David Denny told the media:

“It is very clear that CARICOM has failed the People of Caribbean on the Haitian people’s crisis.

"It is very clear that CARICOM has failed the People of Caribbean on the Haitian people's crisis.

"The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration doesn't think we should continue appealing to CARICOM without condemning the action of CARICOM on the Haitian crisis. We, the Progressive Forces of the Caribbean have to find a way to talk to the Haitian people about this crisis and develop an alternative that is rooted in the Haitian People."

It goes down tonight at the cricket mecca – Kensington Oval, August 2, 2023.

Trinidad will be well represented by Kes the Band and water icon Iwer George while soca megastar Skinny Fabulous will fly the St Vincent and the Grenadines flag high. Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Busy Signal joins the diverse cast with 'energy god' Lil Rick, sweet singing Marzville, bashment king Stiffyand cultural icon the Mighty Gabbybeating the Barbadian home drums.

Omar Green, 42 years old, will have to serve at least 50 years and seven months before qualifying for parole on the murder charge, and 43 years and seven months before qualifying for parole on the rape charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the gruesome rape and murder of nine-year-old Nikita Noel in Hanover, Jamaica, earlier this year.