ICYMI: Bajan chef credits mum, Dominica Creole Festival heats up Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Sunday:

Barbados’ Andre Nurse has been promoted to the position of Executive Sous Chef at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba, where he will oversee the operational and administrative tasks of the culinary department.

On his new assignment Chef Nurse credits his love of food to his mother Rosalind Hoyte.

"I watched my mum prepare meals all the time and, at the tender age of nine, on one of our family trips overseas I decided to cook my first meal consisting of baked lamb chops and potatoes and the rest is history. I got so much satisfaction watching my family enjoy the meal, not to mention their surprise that I could prepare such dishes, the chef in me was born."

Popcaan, Beres Hammond, Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Jean Luc Guanel,Joeboy, Asa Bantan and Tabou Combo are among the acts confirmed to perform thus far

The 23rd edition of WCMF, which is being held under the theme “Legacy”, celebrates the melodies of our ancestors and the vibrant tunes of today.

"We are not just bringing the world to Dominica, we are taking Dominica to the world," Dominica's Minister of Tourism Denise Charles remarked.

Sunday morning, July 30, 2023 was filled with showers.

A tropical wave gradually affected the entire island chain producing cloudy skies, light to moderate showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is not taking any lashes for the amendments announced by the sitting administration for two Bills on Friday, July 28, 2023 – Pensions (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the National Insurance and Social Security (Amendment) Bill

“Contrary to the statement by Minister [of Labour] Colin Jordan in Parliament, the DLP was not part of the consultation for the Advisory Group on the NIS as the government abruptly removed the Party from discussions without explanation after the DLP inquired about details, since the DLP holds a firm view that consultation has to be meaningful and not merely window dressing.

"Therefore, the decisions the government arrived at were its decisions and whomever it engaged," stated the DLP in a press release over the weekend.