ICYMI: Animal feed prices drop, Hats off to Mikey Loop Barbados

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Friday:

The cost of grain has dropped internationally and Pinnacle Feeds has taken the decision to pass on the savings to its customers locally, with immediate effect.

In a press release issued minutes ago at 1:27 pm to the media, Managing Director Rakeesh Bernard has said:

“We are pleased to report that we have seen modest decreases in international grain prices over the past few months. While this is still a long way from reversing the increases which the livestock sector has endured for the past several years, we know that farmers will appreciate a first step in that direction, and so we’re reducing prices by 2 per cent with immediate effect.” Read full article here.

Air connectivity between Barbados and Rwanda will be critical in strengthening their economic and cultural ties.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, emphasised this at the start of the Business Mission from Rwanda to Barbados Forum, being held at the Hilton Resort Barbados, from August 3 to 8. Read full article here.

Will reigning monarch Dequon Quon Alleyne be able to successfully defend his calypso monarch title? Or will one of the 18 contenders impress the judges more to depose the king monarch?

These are two of the most important questions many will be asking when rivals take the stage on Friday night at this year’s Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop final. The new amphitheatre venue at National Botanical Gardens is the place to be this Friday, August 4, when Quon representing the House of Soca calypso tent, comes up against an impressive line-up in a bid to capture arguably the most sought after and prestigious calypso crown in Barbados. Read full story.

A seamless, masterful production.

That was exactly what reigning Soca Monarch Mikey Mercer gave the hundreds who came out to Kensington Mall for The Reunion on Crop Over Tuesday.

The production extended beyond a mere fete. It was beyond great value for money. It was more than simply a night of entertainment. It was a culmination of moments that created an unmatched experience for Crop Over 2023. Read full story here.

If there is one thing persons that attended the Into The Blue Experience on Las Lap Sunday, July 30, can agree on, it is that the cruise was vibes from start to finish.

The vibes began around 8:00 AM, as soon as patrons arrived at the MV Dreamchaser dock. They were entertained by music and dancers, while being served an array of breakfast items prepared by Chef Creig and C.M Catering. Read full story.