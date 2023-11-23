ICYMI: 8 Wide-bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter Loop Barbados

ICYMI: 8 Wide-bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter
ICYMI: 8 Wide-bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter

November 22, 2023

Eastern end of the apron at GAIA filled with chartered flights for Air-to-Sea travelers

Here is a recap of stories making headlines on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

1. TUI boosts airlift to Barbados

There can be eight planes, also know as “wide-bodies”, on the apron on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays during this Winter season as the charters cater to the welcomed influx of air-to-sea passengers being moved through Barbados for 2023-2024.

“An increase in cruise passengers at our seaport must be strategically supported by an increase in airlift capacity, and to support the homeporting operations, six weekly charter flights will depart Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester airports to bring passengers to destination Barbados. Additionally, we will see two flights departing from various UK airports weekly,” said Tourism and International Transport Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill. 

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/tui-boosts-airlift-barbados

2. Transgender women barred from global women’s cricket

“Male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game,” the ICC said.

It added that the regulations would apply “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment” players may have undertaken.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/transgender-women-barred-global-womens-cricket-1

3. Icon Sir Emile Straker to launch My Island and Me

“The show will commence with the launch of Barbadian icon Sir Emile Straker’s book My Island and Me at 5:30 pm during which there will be some speeches and signing,” said Cultural Officer – Literary Arts, Karra Price. 

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/prose-poetry-and-performance-takes-spotlight-ilaro-court

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article had an error and has since been updated to reflect the correct terminology.

