ICYMI: 8 White bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
ICYMI: 8 White bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Glow party – Neon Blocko – leads 2023 Imagine Weekend

Praise Academy of Dance mulls over legal action against NCF

Weather Report – Light afternoon showers on a partly sunny day

ICYMI: 8 Wide-bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter

QEH extends discount on arrears until year-end

Actor Matthew Goode brags about Barbados in Conde Nast interview

LeBron tops 39K points, Lakers complete sweep through tournament play

Labour Law: Employees in Barbados do not have to work overtime

Prose, poetry and performance takes spotlight at Ilaro Court

TUI boosts airlift to Barbados

Wednesday Nov 22

26°C
Barbados News

Bajan icon dropping autobiography

Loop News

11 hrs ago – Updated

Eastern end of the apron at GAIA filled with chartered flights for Air-to-Sea travelers

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is a recap of stories making headlines on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

1. TUI boosts airlift to Barbados

There can be eight planes, also know as “wide-bodies”, on the apron on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays during this Winter season as the charters cater to the welcomed influx of air-to-sea passengers being moved through Barbados for 2023-2024.

“An increase in cruise passengers at our seaport must be strategically supported by an increase in airlift capacity, and to support the homeporting operations, six weekly charter flights will depart Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester airports to bring passengers to destination Barbados. Additionally, we will see two flights departing from various UK airports weekly,” said Tourism and International Transport Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill. 

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/tui-boosts-airlift-barbados

2. Transgender women barred from global women’s cricket

“Male-to-female participants who have undergone male puberty will not be eligible to compete in the international women’s game,” the ICC said.

It added that the regulations would apply “irrespective of any surgical or gender reassignment treatment” players may have undertaken.

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/transgender-women-barred-global-womens-cricket-1

3. Icon Sir Emile Straker to launch My Island and Me

“The show will commence with the launch of Barbadian icon Sir Emile Straker’s book My Island and Me at 5:30 pm during which there will be some speeches and signing,” said Cultural Officer – Literary Arts, Karra Price. 

Full story here – https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/prose-poetry-and-performance-takes-spotlight-ilaro-court

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article had an error and has since been updated to reflect the correct terminology.

Related Articles

Travel

November 21, 2023 08:10 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Messi condemns treatment of Argentina fans during clash with Brazil

Entertainment

Glow party – Neon Blocko – leads 2023 Imagine Weekend

Sport

Organisers to release over 400,000 new tickets for the Paris Olympics

More From

Travel

See also

Marella Voyager, Discovery cruise ships to homeport in Barbados

TUI will have a total of 46 sailing rotations in Barbados for the 2023/2024 winter season

Entertainment

Judge rules A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he shot at friend

A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in

Travel

Actor Matthew Goode brags about Barbados in Conde Nast interview

Famous for The Crown, Downtown Abbey and the Leap Year, the Brit had ‘goode’ “fun” at Sandy Lane Hotel

Sport

Transgender women barred from global women’s cricket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Transgender women will not be allowed to compete in international women’s cricket, the sport’s governing body said Tuesday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC

Barbados News

ICYMI: 8 Wide-bodies may be on the ground for Air-to-Sea this Winter

Bajan icon dropping autobiography

Barbados News

PM gives statement on Gaza conflict, mentions Protest for Palestine

“Horror and terror” now fall beyond the pale, asserts PM Mottley