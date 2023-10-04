ICYMI: 3.6 Earthquake off Barbados, Sada awarded for achievements Loop Barbados

Double World Championship bronze medallist, Sada Williams receives BBD $150,000 from the Government of Barbados. The cheque was presented by Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw (left) and Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith (right).

In case you missed it, these are some of the stories that made major headlines on Wednesday.

There was a 3.6 earthquake event off Barbados today, Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Read full article here.

The President of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) wants the island’s senior citizens to not shy away from using technology, but to boldly step up to the plate and try to navigate this new computerised, digital world. Read full story here.

Seven years ago, after visiting the doctor, a distraught Lisa Deterville believed she had been dealt a death sentence. Read full article here.

Another major reggae event has been added to the island’s entertainment calendar and it is promising a captivating experience for reggae lovers of all ages. Read full story here.

The ‘pride of Barbados’, two-time World Champion bronze medallist, Sada Williams was recognised and awarded for her outstanding performance on the track by the Government of Barbados this morning. Read full article here.

