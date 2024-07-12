Icons of Bajan soca for Tipsy Music Festival in honour of Crop Over 50

Red Plastic Bag, The Mighty Gabby, Alison Hinds, Rupee, Lil Rick, and Edwin Yearwood will take centre stage at TMF24 Barbados, July 21, 2024.

“Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) is thrilled to announce a spectacular “Legends of Bajan Soca” performance in celebration of 50 years of Crop Over,” TMF said in a recent statement.

The special one-hour showcase will take place on Day 2 of TMF 2024, featuring legendary Bajan soca icons such as Red Plastic Bag, The Mighty Gabby, Alison Hinds, Rupee, Lil Rick, and Edwin Yearwood.

“This year’s TMF promises to be unforgettable as these iconic artists come together to honour the rich cultural heritage and musical legacy of Barbados. Their performances have left an indelible mark on the soca industry, inspiring generations and bringing joy to fans worldwide,” TMF also stated.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Crop Over with such an amazing lineup of Bajan soca legends,” said the event organizers.

They added:

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these artists perform on the same stage. There are so many legendary Bajan artistes who have had such a profound impact on the Caribbean music scene so we know this special showcase will be a highlight of the festival.”

The “Legends of Bajan Soca” showcase will not only celebrate the past but also inspire the future of Caribbean music, as these artists take the stage to deliver high-energy performances that capture the essence of Soca and the spirit of Barbados.

TMF 2024 also features an incredible lineup of headliners including Tems, Machel Montano, and Shenseea. Tems, making her Caribbean debut, will bring her soul-stirring vocals and global hits to the TMF stage. Montano, the King of Soca, will bring his electrifying performance and infectious beats, while Shenseea, fresh off the success of her latest hits, will add her signature style and vibrant energy to the lineup.

“This year’s Tipsy Music Festival is shaping up to be the event of the summer,” added the organizers.

“With the ‘Legends of Bajan Soca’ performance, Tems’ debut in the Caribbean, Machel Montano’s dynamic show, and Shenseea’s captivating presence, it’s a dream lineup for music fans.”

For further updates on the festival lineup and additional exciting announcements, persons areencouragedtovisit www.tipsymusicfestival.com or follow Tipsy Music Festival on social media platforms.

Tickets for Tipsy Music Festival 2024 can be purchased online or at the following outlets:

King of Fades – Sheraton Mall,Emerald CityRickett Street, BridgetownSole Addiction – Broad Street, BridgetownForever Blessed Boutique – Tudor Street, BridgetownIntermixz – Sky Mall and Sheraton MallYaffa – Roebuck StreetSupernova – Sheraton Mall11th Street Boutique – Dome MallRubis – CoverlyDay and Night – The Walk, WelchesImart – Lanterns and The Walk, WelchesBackyaad Restaurant – Hastings

(PR).