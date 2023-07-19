Ice Spice Cried Meeting Nicki Minaj For First Time, Calls Drake A Mentor

Ice Spice shares details about her relationship with two of the biggest rappers in history, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Nicki Minaj is a G.O.A.T of this generation, but rarely is she praised for her contributions to the female rap game and her cutting lyrical skills, which have given her a longstanding career touching nearly two decades.

The Queens rapper is still the biggest female rapper in the game, and her long catalogue of hits and collaborations speaks for itself. Among those who have been lucky to collaborate with her is Ice Spice, also from New York and who previously shared that she idolized the “Moment 4 Life” rapper since she was a child.

Ice Spice burst onto the scene late last year thanks to a big endorsement from Drake, who shared he liked her song “Munch”. Her career took off rapidly, with a debut mixtape securing a Billboard chart space, and one of her songs caught the ears of Minaj- “Princess Diana.”

Minaj seemed a fan of Ice Spice and even dubbed her the Princess of rap, and the rest is history.

In speaking about her experience working with the rapper, Ice Spice revealed that she was at first nervous to meet the singer, and she became emotional at just being in the rapper’s presence.

“When she came to me and she hugged me, I started crying because it just felt like (I cried when I walked away like I didn’t say anything to her) but I was like bro., just the journey!” she began.

“You know I love Nicki and you know meeting her was everything but that was a full circle moment, This is crazy, I’m really here. Little me is screaming. It felt like such an accomplishment meeting her. Of course, so many girls look up to her and want to do that but for you to do that, it was crazy,” she said.

She added that she was inspired by Minaj, who she grew up listening to and “practically studying” her.

“I’m watching mad Nicki videos…you pick up on mannerisms without even realizing it and one day you are an adult and you act just like the person you grow up watching,” Ice Spice said.

“I love her, I love Nicki she’s the queen,” she said.

In the meantime, Ice Spice revealed that Minaj has also been giving her coaching and mentorship advice and has even shared her own experiences and how they negatively impacted her but used it as an example for Ice Spice to do better.

The 23-year-old rapper, however, shares that she has all intentions to take all the advice the rapper is giving for free.

“If there’s anyone imma listen to, it’s the Queen.”

Minaj has continued her No. 1 streak in hip hop despite not being recognized with a Grammy. The artist has also transitioned her career to the next level with the launch of her label and a roster of new artists on it.

In the same interview, Ice Spice shared that she speak with Drake all the time and he is someone she considers like a mentor.

“We talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on,” she said. “And I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?’”

She noted that Drizzy gives her a lot of career advice. “And he’ll, I’m not going to give real examples, but he’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period. I’m going to do that.’ It’s like coach vibes,” she said