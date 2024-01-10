ICC T20 World Cup projected to generate over $600 million for region Loop Barbados

The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to generate over BBD $600 million for the Caribbean.

President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr Kishore Shallow believes that the tournament, which will unfold from June 1 to June 29, 2024 across the Caribbean and the United States of America, will be a “significant economic windfall” for the region.

“This tournament is projected to yield over USD $300 million in direct economic impact for the Caribbean. Moreover, it is anticipated to captivate more than a billion viewers worldwide through television broadcasts, further elevating the global stature of the Caribbean as a sporting and tourist destination,” he highlighted.

“This influx of visitors, heightened tourism, and burgeoning business prospects will create a ripple effect,” emphasised Dr Shallow. “The impact on jobs, revenue streams, and the overall quality of life for our citizens will be substantial.”

Cricket World Cup is slated to be a celebration of cricket excellence and an opportunity to showcase the region’s cultural richness on a global platform. The CWI President lauded the historic event which holds immense “promise for the Caribbean, not just in terms of cricketing fervor but also as a catalyst for economic growth and regional development”.

Furthermore, Dr. Shallow reiterated CWI’s unwavering commitment to collaboration, stating, “Cricket West Indies remains steadfast in its collaboration with international partners to ensure the resounding success of the ICC T20 World Cup. Together, we aim to deliver an unforgettable tournament that not only captivates cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also leaves an enduring legacy of unity, sportsmanship, and economic prosperity across the Caribbean.”