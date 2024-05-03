ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ticket sales going ‘pretty well’ in Barbados Loop Barbados

In-person ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup began yesterday, May 2, with a massive rush, but day two in Barbados saw a steady stream of buyers.

Loop visited the official Ticketing Booth on the outskirts of the cricket mecca Kensington Oval and spoke with Ticket Coordinator Janelle Morris.

With the booth opening at 10:30am daily on weekdays, around lunchtime, there were two lines of persons at the windows and others trickling in.

Morris reported:

“Ticket sales are going pretty well. We had a good turnout for the first day. The second day is less persons but it’s going pretty well I would say.”

With Barbados hosting early matches, the Super 8s and the Finals, she said that, “The Finals we’re gonna have a good crowd on hand, and for the Super 8s for sure.” Morris also stressed that the other days are being chosen as well. “The other tickets are selling. They’re trickling.”

And she disclosed that with the last-minute nature of some individuals and those awaiting their May payday, sales will pick back up as June draws nearer.

“We expect that closer to match days we will see more people coming to get tickets, but for right now the Finals and Super 8s are doing really well.”

With one fan telling Loop he had to settle for the Party Stand for the Finals, Morris assured that nothing is sold out yet for the Oval. “We still have seats available for every game. We have Party Stand and Standard tickets left for the Finals and some of the Super 8s.”