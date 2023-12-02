ICBL makes generous donation to 6 community-based organisations Loop Barbados

ICBL has stepped up to provide relief to vulnerable communities in Barbados by donating $30, 000 to six community-based organisations that provide critical services.

During the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, November 28, chief executive officer of ICBL, Goulbourne Alleyne acknowledged that many Barbadians were still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic not only left a trail of death around the world, but it also broke the spirit of many. Here in Barbados, there has been untold hardship due to the loss of jobs and income, which resulted in increased mental challenges, particularly in our youth, and elevated health-related issues. The fallout also introduced an increased burden on our social services, as the Government was obligated to provide much-needed relief to more persons than ever before.”

Alleyne pointed out that many Barbadians still needed to recover, and the crisis had caused a greater strain on organizations that work tirelessly to assist persons afflicted by these difficult circumstances.

“Given all this, the private sector must step up to assist and commit to giving back to the community that supports our businesses. Over the years, ICBL has made a consistent and conscious effort to do just that by donating funds annually to the many deserving organizations with a mission to assist those in need,” he stated.

The six organizations each received $5000. They included the Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre; The Barbados Red Cross; The Barbados Salvation Army; The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados; The Barbados Diabetes Foundation, and the Barbados Cancer Society.

Representatives of each organization thanked ICBL for their continuous support, enabling them to assist in areas of significant health and social importance for the well-being of many Barbadians.