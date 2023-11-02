Hypasounds breaks silence after brother’s murder Loop Barbados

Hypasounds is mourning the untimely, unexpected death of his younger brother – Darrien Anderson Robinson.

Real name, Damien Etienne, Hypasounds lost his sibling in a fatal shooting on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The 27-year-old was gunned down a stone’s throw away from his home in Lower Carlton while he attended a promo event.

Nickname Jigga, Darrien was one who could command attention and be the life of the party. Hypasounds may need a microphone to hold the audience but his little brother had a larger than life personality and seized any opportunity to truly enjoy life.

When the news of his murder broke, many on social media remembered how the rains stood no chance in dampening his spirit as he rang in the New Year 2023 at First Light back in January.

Yesterday, nine days after his passing, Hypasounds posted his brother on his social media.

He wrote:

“You left me with all this pain on my brain tru all the fame but I can’t see you again (broken heart emoji) Only your memories remain,

Watch over me and my family, keep us safe Dear God. Amen D.A.R #jigga”

The initial words of the caption quote ‘Gone my friend’ by Bajan dancehall artiste Brutal Crankstar.

Many entertainers – disc jocks, musicians and entertainers extended condolences to Hypasounds in the 369 comments.

Brutal Crankstar replied and wrote, “My condolences sounds… I don’t even like this song because it so strong and real I does cry… gone my friend…”

Two men have been charged for the murder of Darrien. Malik Bacchus and Rashay Cadogan have been remanded to Dodds Prison. The two appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke last Wednesday, October 25.