Hurricane Watch issued for St Lucia as TS Bret approaches Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Bret has strengthened a bit ahead of its passage through the Lesser Antilles today.

Bret, which was 320 km east of Barbados at 5 am today, has maximum sustained winds that are around 110 KM/H.

The weather advisories on islands, which will feel the effects of Bret, have been updated.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for St Lucia.

Dominica and Martinique are now under a tropical storm warning

Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines remain under a tropical storm watch.

On the forecast track, the centre of Bret is expected to move across the Lesser Antilles this evening.

Forecasters at the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said they expect Bret’s strength to change a little today. However, the system is anticipated to begin weakening after passing through the islands and is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night.