Hurricane Warning discontinued; Wind Advisory in effect

Beryl remains a dangerous category 4 hurricane as the eye moves away from Barbados into the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services has advised that the Hurricane Warning for Barbados has been discontinued.

The warning was discontinued at 2:00pm, today, Monday, July 1, 2024.

Strong winds of 45 to 65 km/h (28 to 40 mph) with higher gusts will continue to affect the island this afternoon.

Therefore, a Wind Advisory is now in effect for Barbados until 6:00pm.

The public may expect tumbling and rolling of unsecured objects (e.g. inflatable structures, tents and garbage cans). Continue to follow the advice given by the DEM and other offical sources.