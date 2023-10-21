Hurricane Tammy very near Antigua Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Hurricane Tammy is very near Antigua with strong winds and heavy rains spreading across portions of the Leeward Islands. Tammy is about 35 miles east-southeast of Antigua.

The NHC in its 5 pm update says the government of France has discontinued the Hurricane Warning for Guadeloupe and has discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for Martinique.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… * Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla * St Maarten * St Martin and St Barthelemy A Hurricane Watch is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for… * British Virgin Islands

At 5 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 61.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this general motion is expected through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next few days.

Original Story- 2 pm

The US National Hurricane Center says strong winds and heavy rains are spreading across portions of the Leeward Islands.

Its 2 pm update says Tammy is about 25 miles north-northeast of Guadeloupe and about 50 miles southeast of Antigua.

Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

The Prefecture de Guadeloupe had placed the French Caribbean Island on Cyclonic Purple Alert for Hurricane Tammy as the path of Tammy was expected to pass in the immediate vicinity of the island of Desirade.

Guadeloupe has since transitioned to gray cyclonic alert/alter level set in orange for heavy rain and flooding waves, and yellow for gusty winds.

Looking at the path of Hurricane Tammy that leads it to move away from Guadeloupe, the Prefect of Guadeloupe region has decided to immediately switch to gray cyclonic alert. This ends the lockdown and allows for the resumption of traffic and economic activities.

According to the NHC, at 2 pm AST (1800 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 61.2 West.

Tammy is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… * Guadeloupe * Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla * St Maarten * St Martin and St Barthelemy A Hurricane Watch is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Saba and St Eustatius A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for… * Martinique * British Virgin Islands