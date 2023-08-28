Hurricane Franklin strengthens to major Category 3 storm Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Hurricane Franklin strengthens to major Category 3 storm Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Sister reports 54-year-old brother missing

Accident with injuries along Marchfield Main Road

Elderly man dies in road accident in Lodge Road

Hurricane Franklin strengthens to major Category 3 storm

Body of missing man found in Christ Church

Summa Fest 2023 cast on island and ready to make dreams come true

Vivica A Fox is in Barbados to celebrate Ingrid’s big day

Boston shooting wounds at least 7 on outskirts of Caribbean festival

Increase in storm activity expected, homeowners urged to be prepared

Earthquake off Barbados in early morning

Monday Aug 28

31?C
Caribbean News

At 5 am today, Franklin was located 810 km southwest of Bermuda

Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has upgraded Hurricane Franklin to a major category-three storm.

Franklin is the first system to become a major hurricane this year.

The hurricane currently has sustained winds that are near 115 mph (185 km/h) and NHC expects it to strengthen further today before gradually weakening from Tuesday afternoon.

At 5 am today, Franklin was located 810 km southwest of Bermuda.

Photo: NOAA

NHC has urged persons with interest in Bermuda to pay close attention to Franklin’s development as storm advisories will likely be required for the island.

Franklin became a tropical storm last week in the Caribbean Sea, south of Hispaniola.

Flash flooding from the rainfall dumped by Franklin claimed at least two lives on the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press reported that more than 670 homes were affected by the storm and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Florida Gov declares state of emergency ahead of TS Idalia’s landfall

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become hurricane

Barbados News

Sister reports 54-year-old brother missing

More From

Entertainment

Vivica A Fox is in Barbados to celebrate Ingrid’s big day

She will host the Golden Gala

See also

Sport

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s women win silver in 4x100m

Jamaica ended Saturday’s eighth day of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships with 11 medals after the women’s 4x100m relay team claimed silver behind the United States of America.
The Ame

CPL

Powell and Qais star for Royals

The Barbados Royals defeated the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at Warner Park, St Kitts.
The Royals won the toss and opted to

Barbados News

Elderly man dies in road accident in Lodge Road

71-year-old Clyde Squires is Barbados’ latest road fatality

Barbados News

Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the Women’s 400m in Budapest

Community

PM Mottley recommends GPS tracking for Transport Board fleet

St Andrew residents outraged