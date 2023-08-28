Hurricane Franklin strengthens to major Category 3 storm Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has upgraded Hurricane Franklin to a major category-three storm.

Franklin is the first system to become a major hurricane this year.

The hurricane currently has sustained winds that are near 115 mph (185 km/h) and NHC expects it to strengthen further today before gradually weakening from Tuesday afternoon.

At 5 am today, Franklin was located 810 km southwest of Bermuda.

Photo: NOAA

NHC has urged persons with interest in Bermuda to pay close attention to Franklin’s development as storm advisories will likely be required for the island.

Franklin became a tropical storm last week in the Caribbean Sea, south of Hispaniola.

Flash flooding from the rainfall dumped by Franklin claimed at least two lives on the Dominican Republic.

The Associated Press reported that more than 670 homes were affected by the storm and 24 communities were cut off by heavy rains.