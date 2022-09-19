Hurricane Fiona moves into the Atlantic Ocean after pounding the DR Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said Hurricane Fiona is now moving off the Dominican Republic and into the Atlantic Ocean.

At 2 pm, the NHC said Fiona is 270 kilometres southeast of Grand Turk.

Fiona has caused devastating flooding across the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico after dumping more than inches of rain across the island of Hispaniola.

“These rains will continue to produce life-threatening and catastrophic flooding along with mudslides and landslides across Puerto Rico. Life-threatening flash and urban flooding is likely for eastern portions of the Dominican Republic,” NHC said.

Fiona is packing winds of 150 km per hour but NHC forecast that it will become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo.

Frances Viejo.

Turks and Caicos.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata.

Photo: NOAA

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata.

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona