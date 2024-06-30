Hurricane Beryl Updates:Beryl’s eye passes south-southwest of Barbados

The eye of Hurricane Beryl is now south-southwest of Barbados.

In the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) most recent statement, BMS advised that the feederbands from Hurricane Beryl will continue to bring storm-force winds of 40 to 60 mph, and intermittent moderate to heavy showers across the island will persist throughout the morning.

This morning, the maximum wind gust recorded at Charnocks, Christ Church was 69.6 mp/h.

Beryl remains a strong category 3 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds is now 130 MPH (215 Km/h). At 8:00am, Monday, July 1, 2024 the eye was located near 12.0N 60.5W or about 100 miles (161km) south-southwest of Barbados.

The system continues to move west-northwestward at 20 MPH (31 km/h) with a minimum central pressure is 959mb. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55km) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

The next update will be at 11:00am, Monday, July 1, or sooner if conditions warrant.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, and the local media networks for further information on Beryl.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visithttps://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, hotline at 976-2376, or the office at 535-0022.